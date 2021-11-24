Man arrested for October murder of woman in Charlotte

This article has 77 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man wanted in an October murder.

Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday in High Point. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Charlotte.

He has been charged in the death of 41-year-old Eileen Rosado on October 20.

Rosado was found dead inside an apartment on Spring Street in Charlotte. The murder’s proximity to Walter G. Byers School left the school on lockdown while police investigated.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

