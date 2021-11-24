‘It means a lot to me to be serving:’ Organizations give back to community with hot meals, supply boxes before Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is upon us and many of you may be heading to the grocery store for last-minute items, but some organizations and churches are putting a pause on their meal preps to help others ahead of the holiday.

Upper Echelon Printing in Gastonia held its first annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Wednesday.

Sharna Watson says she’s thankful for the chance to help others.

“It means a lot to me to be serving today to even be in the position to give back,” Watson.

One by one, cars of families pulled up to the business for a fresh, hot Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s dope having these types of people in our community to kind of give back and appreciate what they can do for others, so I’m thankful to have people like this,” one woman said.

Watson says they want to continue the tradition and expand to help the homeless.

“Just something so simple as getting a free hot meal could put a smile on somebody’s face and make their whole day,” Watson said.

Over at Faith CME Church in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, church members held their weekly food and supply box drive - except this week they added fresh turkeys for thanksgiving.

“Words cannot express how our hearts feel to bless other people,” said member Roxie Barkley.

Members packed 70 boxes with non-perishable foods, soap, lotion, cleaning supplies, and turkeys.

Roxie Barkley says most of their members are senior citizens and they’re thankful for their health and extra resources to serve the community.

“We’re thankful that we have life, health, and strength, and we are able to get in our cars and drive here and bless somebody else,” Barkley said.

