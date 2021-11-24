Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Supply chain issues are driving up prices and making some things hard to come by.

Now, this is impacting Christmas trees.

The people WBTV spoke to at Darrell Simpson family Christmas tree lot say, they’ve been coming here for years. There are tons of Christmas trees available. The question is – for how long?

“It’s my absolute favorite time of year,” said one shopper. “Usually I’m here the first day they open.”

And that’s a good thing, because it could be harder to find that perfect tree at the Darrell Simpson family Christmas tree lot.

Co-owner Norman Simpson said, “It’s been coming on in the past 2 to 3 years. It’s getting worse and worse.”

Simpson is talking about a Christmas tree shortage.

One, Simpson says, is due to supply and demand issues, fewer people growing trees, and a labor shortage.

“There’s just no more farm families continuing on the tradition as much as it used to be.”

At this lot, Simpson says, there should be about 9,000 trees available.

That may seem like a lot, but there isn’t a lot extra.

“We have people every day calling, wanting to buy trees from us so that they can sell them somewhere else and we just don’t have them. If we had them we would need them for ourselves.”

They’re worried they’ll even have enough for this year.

They’ve already had to raise tree prices.

“I don’t think this is going to be something that we can control. It’s just one of the things that goes along with inflation. . .”

Prices can range from $22 to $700.

Simpson says, from last year, prices are up roughly 5 to 10%.

“For me the joy it brings us to shop for it, and to decorate it, and to put it up – you can’t put a price on that,” said another Christmas tree shopper.

While many people like to wait until after Thanksgiving to get their Christmas trees, we’re told—don’t wait. They’re selling quickly.

Artificial Christmas tree prices are also impacted.

The Wall Street Journal reports some U.S. retailers are raising prices by 20% to 25% to keep up with shipping costs.

