Flyover bridge at Concord Mills Mall set to open Wednesday

The bridge replaces the original left turn lanes into the mall complex to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard, transportation officials said.
A new flyover bridge is set to open Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills Mall.
A new flyover bridge is set to open Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills Mall.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A new flyover bridge aimed at providing better access to Concord Mills Mall is set to open Wednesday afternoon, state transportation officials said.

The announcement comes in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two-lane bridge will connect Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall from Interstate 85.

The bridge replaces the original left turn lanes into the mall complex to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard, transportation officials said.

For drivers leaving the mall, three right turn lanes will also be open from the main entrance back to Concord Mills Boulevard. The bridge is only for inbound traffic.

According to the NCDOT, after the bridge opens, the contractor will have miscellaneous items to complete including signal work, placement of final pavement markings, and overall cleanup.

The $10.2 million contract to extend the two-lane flyover bridge for a better connection between I-85 and the mall was awarded in January 2018.

The entire project is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2022.

