First Alert: Cold start to Wednesday, better finish and milder for Thanksgiving

It will be dry all day long, so if you have travel plans, the weather won’t be an issue.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the morning’s hard freeze, Wednesday will offer more sunshine with afternoon temperatures rebounding to the middle 50s.

  • Chilly but dry weather for today
  • A little milder for Thanksgiving
  • One chance for a little bit of rain

It will still be chilly for the Novant Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Center City this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It'll be a chilly night for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.
It'll be a chilly night for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.(Source: WBTV)

Thanksgiving Day looks partly sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures in the lower to perhaps mid-60s.

A few spotty showers are possible (maybe even a little snow in the mountains, where it will be colder) late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rain chance stands at just 10% at this point in the Piedmont, and while we’ll start Friday near 40°, high temperatures will head back in the middle 50s with sunshine and a chilly breeze returning for the balance of Friday.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, inching up above 60° on Sunday. Overnight lows will be cold, in the 20s Saturday morning and 30s Sunday morning. Both days of the weekend look dry, so travel back home should not be hampered by weather.

Hope you have a great Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Latest News

