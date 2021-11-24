NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Final preps underway ahead of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve parade

This year, instead of Thanksgiving Day, the celebration is happening the night before, but people should expect all the festivities they normally look forward to.
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 278 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade is set for Wednesday night in uptown Charlotte.

This year, instead of Thanksgiving Day, the celebration is happening the night before, but people should expect all the festivities they normally look forward to.

The parade will feature floats, high school marching bands, and special performances. It is free to attend.

During the parade, parts of 9th, 11th, Hill and Tryon streets will close and open back up as the parade goes on.

Road closures coming ahead of Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Road closures coming ahead of Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade

Related: Businesses hopeful as hundreds expected in uptown Charlotte for Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

Another exciting part of the parade of the WBTV Battle of the Bands. It’s a staple and something people have come to know and love since the start of the parade back in 1947.

Marching bands like West Charlotte Marching Lions are getting ready for the big event. A total of nine bands across the region have prepared to march, dance, and play instruments down Tyron Street in uptown.

It’s a one-mile path to the end, but for those in the band and the spectators, it’s well worth it.

“You’re going to hear different songs you recognize, maybe some you don’t, different dance moves you recognize, some you don’t. Just your average marching band. Crowds are going to be dancing, we’re going to be dancing, and have a good time,” West Charlotte drum major Jayden Bullock said.

Make sure to vote for your favorite band on the WBTV website or news app during the parade, which airs right here on WBTV from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you miss it, you can watch it again Thanksgiving day and Christmas day.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
CMPD officers responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School on Monday.
Student arrested after knife found following fight at CMS high school, officials say

Latest News

The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly Rock Hill shooting.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Airport officials are anticipating an average of 30,000 local travelers.
Thousands expected to pass through CLT over the Thanksgiving holiday
Airport officials are anticipating an average of 30,000 local travelers.
Thousands expected to pass through CLT ahead of Thanksgiving