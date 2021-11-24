Final preps underway ahead of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve parade

This article has 278 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade is set for Wednesday night in uptown Charlotte.

This year, instead of Thanksgiving Day, the celebration is happening the night before, but people should expect all the festivities they normally look forward to.

Floats are coming along!!! Cannot wait to see all the amazingness tonight!@NovantParade @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/JygBOcPhlo — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) November 24, 2021

The parade will feature floats, high school marching bands, and special performances. It is free to attend.

During the parade, parts of 9th, 11th, Hill and Tryon streets will close and open back up as the parade goes on.

Road closures coming ahead of Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade

Another exciting part of the parade of the WBTV Battle of the Bands. It’s a staple and something people have come to know and love since the start of the parade back in 1947.

Marching bands like West Charlotte Marching Lions are getting ready for the big event. A total of nine bands across the region have prepared to march, dance, and play instruments down Tyron Street in uptown.

It’s a one-mile path to the end, but for those in the band and the spectators, it’s well worth it.

“You’re going to hear different songs you recognize, maybe some you don’t, different dance moves you recognize, some you don’t. Just your average marching band. Crowds are going to be dancing, we’re going to be dancing, and have a good time,” West Charlotte drum major Jayden Bullock said.

Make sure to vote for your favorite band on the WBTV website or news app during the parade, which airs right here on WBTV from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you miss it, you can watch it again Thanksgiving day and Christmas day.

Dry & chilly, the forecast for tonight's Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Center City #CLT. 40s expected during the evening hours, coverage on @wbtv_news 6-8pm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/svkcm8hlKO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 24, 2021

