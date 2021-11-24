NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving

No humans were injured, but a dog was killed
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is left to find a new home after an explosion and fire destroyed a house on Lake Hickory.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal told WBTV the explosion happened late Tuesday night at a lakefront home off 54th Avenue NE.

The family was planning on celebrating Thanksgiving at home. Now, they’re staying with relatives after the house was considered a total loss.

No humans were injured, but a dog died in the fire.

WBTV is working to find out the cause of the fire.

