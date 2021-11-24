Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is left to find a new home after an explosion and fire destroyed a house on Lake Hickory.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal told WBTV the explosion happened late Tuesday night at a lakefront home off 54th Avenue NE.

The family was planning on celebrating Thanksgiving at home. Now, they’re staying with relatives after the house was considered a total loss.

No humans were injured, but a dog died in the fire.

WBTV is working to find out the cause of the fire.

Catawba County home destroyed after fiery explosion. Residents managed to escape but lost dog in fire. The home was just purchased last year. pic.twitter.com/MGF92oc8ue — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.