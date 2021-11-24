Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
No humans were injured, but a dog was killed
Nov. 24, 2021
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is left to find a new home after an explosion and fire destroyed a house on Lake Hickory.
The Catawba County Fire Marshal told WBTV the explosion happened late Tuesday night at a lakefront home off 54th Avenue NE.
The family was planning on celebrating Thanksgiving at home. Now, they’re staying with relatives after the house was considered a total loss.
No humans were injured, but a dog died in the fire.
WBTV is working to find out the cause of the fire.
