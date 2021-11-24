NC DHHS Flu
Deadly crash closes portion of I-85 South in west Charlotte

WBTV has also reached out to Medic to learn if anyone else was hurt.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning has snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

A trooper on the scene said one person died. It is not immediately known whether that person was in the truck or the car.

I-85 South is currently closed between Tuckaseegee and Mulberry Church roads. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it is not expected to reopen until 7 a.m.

