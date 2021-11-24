Deadly crash closes portion of I-85 South in west Charlotte

This article has 114 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning has snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

⚠️ All SB lanes of I-85 CLOSED near Exit 34 (NC-27/Freedom Dr) due to a serious accident...



If you're traveling towards the CLT airport this morning, you will need to take an alternate route (like Wilkinson Blvd)!



NC-DOT has 7am as the reopen time.#clt #clttraffic @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/xViTYhQsDI — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) November 24, 2021

A trooper on the scene said one person died. It is not immediately known whether that person was in the truck or the car.

WBTV has also reached out to Medic to learn if anyone else was hurt.

I-85 South is currently closed between Tuckaseegee and Mulberry Church roads. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it is not expected to reopen until 7 a.m.

