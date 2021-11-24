NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people responsible for west Charlotte carjacking

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people responsible for a carjacking in west Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people responsible for a carjacking in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, November 14 around 11 p.m. at the B & K Gas & More located on Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte.

Surveillance video from the business shows two people wearing hoodies and masks approach a woman as she backs her SUV into a parking space at the business.

“We had a lady pull up behind me here. She attempted to put some air in her tires. She was approached by two males who came from over here in this area,” said Officer Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage from the gas station shows the driver get out of the vehicle and walk around the side of the SUV. The video then shows two people walk through the parking lot and approach the woman.

“They pointed a gun at her and took her vehicle, her cellphone, and some other personal items,” said Smith.

He said it is not uncommon for carjackings to happen in Charlotte. He said he thinks the woman at the B & K Gas & More was targeted by the suspects.

“She was by herself, not a lot of traffic that night at 11 o’clock at night, not well-lit, and they just appear as soon as she gets situated, they just appear from out of nowhere on the other side of this fence here,” said Smith.

Smith said police were able to recover the woman’s stolen SUV a couple days after the carjacking, but the vehicle was in rough shape.

“No telling what they hit. They may have even committed some other crimes in it, accidents, we really don’t know,” explained Smith.

The Crime Stoppers officer said both suspects were wearing hoodies and masks, but one was reportedly wearing distinct dark jeans with the TikTok symbol visible on the knees of the jeans and a red stripe on the bottom of the pants.

Smith issued a warning for people about visiting gas stations late at night.

“We would ask if you have to go to a gas station at night, we would ask that you pick one that’s well-lit and relatively busy,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can also submit information to the police through the P3 Tips app. They can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

Latest News

Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
Police are investigating a Lancaster shooting that killed one and injured another.
Coroner: One killed, one injured in Lancaster shooting
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Rock Hill, officials said....
Person found dead in Rock Hill house fire, officials say