Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people responsible for west Charlotte carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people responsible for a carjacking in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, November 14 around 11 p.m. at the B & K Gas & More located on Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte.

Surveillance video from the business shows two people wearing hoodies and masks approach a woman as she backs her SUV into a parking space at the business.

“We had a lady pull up behind me here. She attempted to put some air in her tires. She was approached by two males who came from over here in this area,” said Officer Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage from the gas station shows the driver get out of the vehicle and walk around the side of the SUV. The video then shows two people walk through the parking lot and approach the woman.

“They pointed a gun at her and took her vehicle, her cellphone, and some other personal items,” said Smith.

He said it is not uncommon for carjackings to happen in Charlotte. He said he thinks the woman at the B & K Gas & More was targeted by the suspects.

“She was by herself, not a lot of traffic that night at 11 o’clock at night, not well-lit, and they just appear as soon as she gets situated, they just appear from out of nowhere on the other side of this fence here,” said Smith.

Smith said police were able to recover the woman’s stolen SUV a couple days after the carjacking, but the vehicle was in rough shape.

“No telling what they hit. They may have even committed some other crimes in it, accidents, we really don’t know,” explained Smith.

The Crime Stoppers officer said both suspects were wearing hoodies and masks, but one was reportedly wearing distinct dark jeans with the TikTok symbol visible on the knees of the jeans and a red stripe on the bottom of the pants.

Smith issued a warning for people about visiting gas stations late at night.

“We would ask if you have to go to a gas station at night, we would ask that you pick one that’s well-lit and relatively busy,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can also submit information to the police through the P3 Tips app. They can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.