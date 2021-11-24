Coroner: One killed, one injured in Lancaster shooting

This article has 101 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another injured following a shooting Tuesday in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, police were called on Nov. 23 to Pardue Circle, near the basketball courts in Lancaster, in reference to two people who had been shot.

Deese said one person was flown out for further treatment, and the other was taken to MUSC-Lancaster, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

The coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Tykeon Clyburn, of Lancaster.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details are currently available.

