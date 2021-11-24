Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot death early Tuesday morning in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers got a call around 2:39 a.m. Tuesday to check on a person seen on the ground on Coronet Court. The caller also said that gunshots were heard about 25 minutes prior.

Officers said they found a 32-year-old unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The coroner identified the victim as Kevion Harris, of Rock Hill. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time.

Police have arrested Jamie Gavantay Williams and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful carrying of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Related: Wanted man charged with murder after man found shot to death in Rock Hill

A hold was also placed on Williams as he is currently wanted by Mecklenburg County for other charges.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.