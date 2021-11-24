NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting

Officers said they found a 32-year-old unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly Rock Hill shooting.
The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly Rock Hill shooting.(WPTA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot death early Tuesday morning in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers got a call around 2:39 a.m. Tuesday to check on a person seen on the ground on Coronet Court. The caller also said that gunshots were heard about 25 minutes prior.

Officers said they found a 32-year-old unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The coroner identified the victim as Kevion Harris, of Rock Hill. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time.

Police have arrested Jamie Gavantay Williams and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful carrying of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Related: Wanted man charged with murder after man found shot to death in Rock Hill

A hold was also placed on Williams as he is currently wanted by Mecklenburg County for other charges.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
CMPD officers responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School on Monday.
Student arrested after knife found following fight at CMS high school, officials say

Latest News

Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett
Charlotte police searching for man wanted for murder
Floats are getting set for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade in uptown Charlotte.
Final preps underway ahead of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve parade
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Airport officials are anticipating an average of 30,000 local travelers.
Thousands expected to pass through CLT over the Thanksgiving holiday