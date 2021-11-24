Chilly mornings, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the coldest morning of the season so far, temperatures will warm into the 60s by Thanksgiving afternoon.

Dry, little warmer Thanksgiving

Few lingering showers possible early Friday morning

Cool, dry weekend ahead

We woke up to the low-mid 20s this morning but are quickly approaching the mid-50s now that we’ve reached the afternoon. High pressure is in control and we have nothing but sunshine outside as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have any plans tonight, including the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, be sure to dress warmly, however.

After sunset, temperatures will drop quickly and eventually bottom out near 30 degrees Thanksgiving morning. Highs will reach the low-mid 60s tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions lasting through the holiday, but another cold front is on the way.

Anticipate rain impacts to our west tomorrow and locally Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front pushes east towards the coastline. Fortunately, most of the rain should be to our east as early as 6 a.m. for any Black Friday shopping plans you may have. That front will knock our temperatures back slightly heading into the weekend. Highs will only reach the 50s Friday and Saturday, the low 60s by Sunday.

