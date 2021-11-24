NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chilly mornings, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving

Another cold front to bring impacts by Black Friday
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the coldest morning of the season so far, temperatures will warm into the 60s by Thanksgiving afternoon.

  • Dry, little warmer Thanksgiving
  • Few lingering showers possible early Friday morning
  • Cool, dry weekend ahead

We woke up to the low-mid 20s this morning but are quickly approaching the mid-50s now that we’ve reached the afternoon. High pressure is in control and we have nothing but sunshine outside as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have any plans tonight, including the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, be sure to dress warmly, however.

Parade forecast
Parade forecast(First Alert Weather)

After sunset, temperatures will drop quickly and eventually bottom out near 30 degrees Thanksgiving morning. Highs will reach the low-mid 60s tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions lasting through the holiday, but another cold front is on the way.

Holiday planner
Holiday planner(First Alert Weather)

Anticipate rain impacts to our west tomorrow and locally Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front pushes east towards the coastline. Fortunately, most of the rain should be to our east as early as 6 a.m. for any Black Friday shopping plans you may have. That front will knock our temperatures back slightly heading into the weekend. Highs will only reach the 50s Friday and Saturday, the low 60s by Sunday.

Happy Thanksgiving!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

Latest News

If you have any plans tonight, including the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, be sure to...
First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving
After a cold start, temperatures should hit the mid-50s on Wednesday.
First Alert: Cold start to Wednesday, better finish and milder for Thanksgiving
First Alert: Cold start to Wednesday, better finish and milder for Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather: Cold start to Wednesday, better finish and milder for Thanksgiving
COLD night! Milder by Thanksgiving
COLD night! Milder by Thanksgiving