Charlotte police searching for man wanted for murder

He is considered armed and dangerous
Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett
Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man wanted in last month’s murder of Eileen Rosado.

Police are looking for Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett, 37. Officers issued warrants for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Rosado was found dead inside an apartment on Spring Street in Charlotte on Oct. 20. The murder’s proximity to Walter G. Byers School left the school on lockdown while police investigated.

[Female killed, north Charlotte school temporarily locked down]

Anyone who sees Catlett should call 911.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

