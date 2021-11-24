Charlotte police searching for man wanted for murder

This article has 77 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man wanted in last month’s murder of Eileen Rosado.

Police are looking for Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett, 37. Officers issued warrants for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Rosado was found dead inside an apartment on Spring Street in Charlotte on Oct. 20. The murder’s proximity to Walter G. Byers School left the school on lockdown while police investigated.

Anyone who sees Catlett should call 911.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

