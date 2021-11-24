NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While serving in the Army, for the last two years, Scott Noble’s only interaction with is children has been through Facetime.

Wednesday, November 24, Noble was able to hug his two children in person.

“He’s protecting our country, so I mean it’s better because he goes out and protects us,” 8-year-old Rylee Noble said.

Rylee and Raelyn Noble have been waiting more than two years to give their dad a hug. That opportunity arrived Wednesday in Charlottesville, by a Greyhound bus.

“He’s a fun kind of dad,” Rylee said. “He’s not one of those dads that make kids clean the toilet.”

Noble is serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Between deployments and the coronavirus pandemic, he hasn’t been able to get home to his kids or their mom.

”Ray, she was little, little when we saw him last so it’s going to be a brand new experience for her. And Riley is definitely going to try to have in place some video games,” mom Kate Dougherty said.

“My leave finally got approved, and I came straight to my family,” Noble said.

For Rylee and Raelyn, this week has been filled with excitement, as well as anticipation. But there was only one slight problem when waking up earlier this week.

“I was excited that in a couple more days I would see my dad, but the one thing that I did not like was waking up on Monday morning and having to go to school,” Rylee said.

But a few days of playing with dad makes school worth it.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble said. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

For the Noble family, this homecoming is something they don’t take for granted.

“People really don’t understand what it means to be able to come home and see their children or even if its just for a couple hours, people don’t understand how much that means,” Noble said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Gaston County Daniel Moxley
Gaston County woman shot and killed by neighbor on Thanksgiving
The crash happened on North Tryon Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 9:13 p.m.
Driver charged with DWI after crash kills two people in Charlotte
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road.
Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte
Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be...
Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory

Latest News

Police were on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash late Thursday night in north Charlotte.
One person killed in hit-and-run in north Charlotte
Police were on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash late Thursday night in north Charlotte.
One person killed in hit-and-run in north Charlotte
Black Friday shoppers at Charlotte Premium Outlets
Black Friday shoppers at Charlotte Premium Outlets
Leaves
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
Shoppers lined up outside a GameStop store in Charlotte on Thanksgiving Day.
Shoppers wait it out for video game consoles, kick off Black Friday shopping