Woman tried to hit Iredell County deputies responding to domestic dispute with BMW, authorities say

Deputies received a call Sunday, Nov. 21, about a domestic dispute in the area of Zircon Drive, west of Statesville.
Tanisha Marshall
Tanisha Marshall(Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman is facing several charges after authorities said she nearly struck two Iredell County deputies with a vehicle after they responded to a domestic dispute.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Sunday, Nov. 21, about a domestic dispute in the area of Zircon Drive, west of Statesville.

While heading to the scene, deputies received word that the woman, identified as 40-year-old Tanisha Lashay Marshall, of Statesville, stated there was an explosive device inside of her home and if law enforcement didn’t arrive quickly, she was going to detonate it, authorities said.

As deputies approached the home, Marshall came outside and got into her 2011 BMW 328I and sped toward the deputies, nearly striking two of them, according to the sheriff’s office.

A description of the vehicle was radioed out and after a pursuit, deputies were able to stop Marshall and take her into custody, a release stated.

Marshall was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fell to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license is revoked, misdemeanor speeding, careless and reckless driving to endanger, and open container in the passenger area of a vehicle.

A $10,000 secured bond was issued for Marshall, authorities said.

