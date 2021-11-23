Two COLD wake-ups before a mild Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready to pull out the bigger coats! Some of the coldest air of the season is on the way.

20s the next two mornings

60s by Thanksgiving

Decent holiday travel weather

This morning’s cold front is well on its way toward the ocean.

Our rain chances from here on out are looking very low. That isn’t the greatest news for our drought situation but it’s pretty great for this big holiday travel week.

The bigger story will be the temperatures.

Tonight will be a chilly one with lows falling to the upper 20s.

The high on Tuesday won’t make it out of the low 50s. Then the REALLY cold air will arrive.

By Wednesday morning, some of the coldest air of the season will be here. Lows will fall to the mid 20s, so a hard freeze is likely for just about all of us. We’ll make it back to the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be a tad milder as we wake up close to freezing and highs reach the low 60s.

That’s close to average for this time of year.

Black Friday and the weekend will be cooler again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s into next week.

Make it a great week!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

