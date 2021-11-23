NC DHHS Flu
Student arrested after knife found following fight at CMS high school, officials say

In a letter to parents, East Mecklenburg High Principal Rick Carter said the fight was between multiple students and two had non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD officers responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fight Monday at a Charlotte high school left two students injured, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School around 9:39 a.m. Nov. 22.

In a message to parents, East Mecklenburg High Principal Rick Parker said the fight was between multiple students and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional law enforcement was called and all students involved were searched, with one being arrested for possessing a knife, according to Parker.

“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly. As a precaution, we will be on a modified lockdown tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23rd,” Parker’s message stated.

It’s the latest incident involving violence on CMS campuses this school year, as well as a weapon being found on school property.

Last week, Mallard Creek High School had to be placed on lockdown due to a series of fights.

Police said 17 people will be charged in connection with those fights.

Additionally, a public records request revealed nearly 100 weapons have been found on campuses this school year, including guns, knives, box cutters and tasers.

