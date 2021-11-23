Student arrested after knife found following fight at CMS high school, officials say

This article has 298 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 29 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fight Monday at a Charlotte high school left two students injured, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School around 9:39 a.m. Nov. 22.

In a message to parents, East Mecklenburg High Principal Rick Parker said the fight was between multiple students and two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional law enforcement was called and all students involved were searched, with one being arrested for possessing a knife, according to Parker.

“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly. As a precaution, we will be on a modified lockdown tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23rd,” Parker’s message stated.

It’s the latest incident involving violence on CMS campuses this school year, as well as a weapon being found on school property.

Last week, Mallard Creek High School had to be placed on lockdown due to a series of fights.

Police said 17 people will be charged in connection with those fights.

Additionally, a public records request revealed nearly 100 weapons have been found on campuses this school year, including guns, knives, box cutters and tasers.

CMS officials confirmed 15 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since August 26.

District officials held a town hall on Nov. 17 to discuss the violence happening in schools.

“Our kids’ lives are on the line, staff lives are on the line and we need action. Get out from behind your desk and do something,” LaTasha Earl, whose son is a senior at Hopewell High School, said during the town hall.

