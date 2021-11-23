‘The sky was the limit for him’: Mallard Creek community mourns death of former football standout, player at Lenoir-Rhyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People near and far are mourning the life of the Lenior-Rhyne University football player who was shot and killed in Hickory.

People say Omari Alexander was someone with a great spirit, and was a player any coach would want on their team.

The death of 19-year-old Alexander, a redshirt freshman on Lenoir-Rhyne’s football, is shocking for his family and his former high school community.

“It’s just so sad, a kid so young who lost his life,” said Mike Palmieri, the former head football coach at Mallard Creek High School.

Palmieri was the head coach at Mallard Creek High School when Alexander was the star tight end there. The coach added that he was an all-around good kid and athlete.

“A really good football player, earned a scholarship to Lenior-Rhyne, a leader on the field, vocal, really good in the weight room, excellent academics, was never a problem at Mallard Creek as far as the classroom or in the building,” said Palmieri.

Rebecca White, Career Development Coordinator at Mallard Creek High School added, “he brought a lot of energy, he had a lot of big energy, he was very jovial in the locker room and with his teammates, and he was always very positive among our students and our teachers, no one could say anything negative about him.”

Both Palmieri and White said he had a bright future ahead, on and off the football field.

“The sky was the limit for him, I know we used to talk about him being in the medical field and wanting to do that, you know he was so smart, his future was bright, you know it’s very very unfortunate,” said Palmieri.

The Mallard Creek community told WBTV they are there for the family in support and prayer as they go through this hard time.

“I know I can speak on behave of the Mallard Creek staff and his family here at Mallard Creek, we always say once a mav, always a mav, that we’re just completely shocked and devastated, and just praying for brighter days for his family,” said White.

As of Monday evening, there were no new updates from Hickory Police about the murder investigation.

If anyone has information that can help Hickory Police, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

