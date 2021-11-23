Six hurt in crash involving two school buses near south Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people are being treated after a crash involving two school buses in south Charlotte.

Medic says those six have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Jay M. Robinson Middle School on Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

No other information was provided.

Police didn’t say how many people were on the buses.

Check with WBTV News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.