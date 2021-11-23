Share 2 Care water and sewer assistance program accepting donations

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ (SRU) Share 2 Care Water and Sewer Assistance Program is accepting donations to help customers who are unable to pay their utility bill due to financial difficulties.

Over the past year, many residents experienced hardship, but since Share 2 Care’s debut, residents have donated over $2,900 to the fund. As a result, $2,803 were distributed to help 10 households, totaling 32 residents with utility assistance.

Last year, in the mist of the pandemic, the Share 2 Care program was launched to provide an opportunity for the community to help residents’ struggling to obtain or maintain water and sewer services.

The necessity of public water and sewer services to reduce the spread of COVID-19 continues to be recognized by local and statewide elected officials. However, now that the orders to suspend water utility disconnections have been lifted, many residents throughout Rowan County continue to experience financial difficulties.

SRU customers who are experiencing financial challenges can apply for the Share 2 Care Program, by contacting Rowan Helping Ministries, a non-profit agency, via its website at www.rowanhelpingministries.org. Funds are distributed by Rowan Helping Ministries.

Donations can be mailed or delivered in-person to the Salisbury Customer Service Center located at 1415 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit salisburync.gov or call 704-638-5300.

