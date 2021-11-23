NC DHHS Flu
Rozier’s late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103

By Bobby Bancraft (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 17 in the second half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

