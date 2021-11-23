Rozier’s late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 17 in the second half.

