Rowan County unemployment rate plummets to 3.8%

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The unemployment rate in Rowan County improved from 4.4% to 3.8% in September, according to the most recent data published by the NC Department of Commerce.

Rowan’s unemployment rate has been cut in half in the past year, as it was 7.5% in September 2020.

”Our pillars at the Rowan EDC are to increase prosperity, reduce poverty and improve quality of life. Getting people jobs is key to all three of those pillars, and this is a step in the right direction,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “There is still room for growth and we’re always working with our employers and workforce to keep moving in the right direction.”

Out of Rowan County’s labor force of 65,900 workers, only 2,496 were unemployed, per the Department of Commerce. As a whole, the Charlotte metro region’s unemployment rate also improved greatly, to 3.6%.

The September unemployment rate has not been seasonally adjusted, which means seasonal hiring patterns are not taken into account.

