Non-discrimination ordinance on the table in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Davidson is voting Tuesday night on an ordinance that would protect people against discrimination.

This is similar to one Mecklenburg County passed last week, mandating LGBTQ-inclusive protections.

The ordinance is meant to protect employees against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyle, and other similar characteristics in the workplace and in public.

Back in May, commissioners passed a resolution advocating treating all people with respect.

Earlier this month, the town of Davidson discussed going a step further with this ordinance. Commissioners wanted to get feedback from residents and business owners.

The board of commissioners plan to make a final decision Tuesday night.

This comes as Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously passed their version of a non-discrimination ordinance last week, becoming the 13th local government in North Carolina to approve such protections.

If Davidson’s ordinance goes through, it will be effective starting April 12, 2022.

The virtual meeting will be on Zoom starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

