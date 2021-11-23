NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McMaster issues executive order to fight supply chain issues ahead of holiday season

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday to combat the supply chain crisis.

The order suspends the application or enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, size and hours of service for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles.

It also calls on state agencies to evaluate regulations and modify them in order to provide relief to the supply chain.

The hope is that cargo can move more smoothly and efficiently through South Carolina ports and roads.

On top of issuing the executive order, McMaster was among 15 GOP governors to join “Operation Open Roads” on Monday. It’s an effort to fight supply chain issues that have been hitting across the country.

The letter to the Biden Administration states that disruptions due to supply shortage have increased 638% during the first half of 2021.

“The delay of shipping vessels arriving to North American ports from Asia has ballooned from 14 hours in June 2020 to 13 days in September 2021. Supermarkets are receiving 40% of what they order compared to pre-pandemic fulfillments of 90%,” the letter states.

It goes on to show that the problems are caused by shortages in containers, chassis and drivers to unload and move goods.

“Once again, where the Biden Administration has failed the American people, our governors will step up to lead,” the letter says.

The governors are calling on the Biden Administration to suspend federal regulations that require those 21 and older to drive commercial vehicles, and instead lower the age to 18 years old.

They are also asking the president to suspend the federal mandate that requires vaccines for all private employees, specifically those in the trucking and transportation industry.

Operation Open Roads letter to the Biden Administration

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Emily Jean Durden
Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

Latest News

Jamie Gavantay Williams was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of...
Wanted man charged with murder after man found shot to death in Rock Hill
Emily Jean Durden
Parents upset after former substitute teacher accused of sending explicit pictures to children in Cleveland Co.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston looks into the audience during a school board meeting.
CMS superintendent: ‘No students have been suspended for reporting sexual assault.’ Documents show otherwise.
North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in...
Paralyzed trooper welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Sexual assault reported at Winthrop University dorm in Rock Hill, campus police say
Winthrop University looking for a man police say sexually assaulted someone in the dorms