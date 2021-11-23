Man found dead of gunshot wound on Coronet Court in Rock Hill

This article has 113 words with a read time of approximately 33 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers got a call around 2:39 a.m. Tuesday to check on a person seen on the ground on Coronet Court. The caller also said that gunshots were heard about 25 minutes prior.

Officers said they found a 32-year-old unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

EMS and the York County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the man dead, according to law enforcement.

A homicide investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at (803) 329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.