NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Items belonging to man missing since Sunday found along railroad tracks in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Hannah was last seen at his home on Kershaw Camden Highway in Heath Springs, by a family member about 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were notified about 6:30 p. m. and found items believed to be Hannah’s along the railroad tracks behind and north of his home shortly after beginning their search.

Hannah is described as white male, standing 5′4″ tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has a mustache and facial hair, shoulder-length hair parted in the middle, and visible tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

Anyone who sees Hannah or knows where he is should immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Emily Jean Durden
Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

Latest News

Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte
Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte
Groups hopes to feed 5000 people through food giveaway
Charlotte community organizations unite to provide food for 5,000 families ahead of Thanksgiving
Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte
Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte
‘Terribly backed up’: Mecklenburg Co. D.A. pushes for courtrooms to reopen as more than 100K criminal cases backlogged