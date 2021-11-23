Items belonging to man missing since Sunday found along railroad tracks in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 59-year-old Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., who has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Hannah was last seen at his home on Kershaw Camden Highway in Heath Springs, by a family member about 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were notified about 6:30 p. m. and found items believed to be Hannah’s along the railroad tracks behind and north of his home shortly after beginning their search.

Hannah is described as white male, standing 5′4″ tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has a mustache and facial hair, shoulder-length hair parted in the middle, and visible tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

Anyone who sees Hannah or knows where he is should immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.