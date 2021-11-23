Higher gas prices awaiting travelers driving for Thanksgiving

This article has 294 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 28 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) - People are already leaving town as Thanksgiving Day approaches. According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year. That’s up from last year’s 44.5 million people who drove for Turkey Day.

To help cut down on traffic, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said they’re suspending most construction along major highways starting Tuesday.

For those traveling through South Carolina, state Department of Transportation officials said they are doing the same but starting Wednesday.

Road work will resume in both states on Monday.

As many navigate that and embrace those road trips, it’s also costing them a lot more to fill up their gas tanks. The national average for a gallon of gas is up more than 60% in the past year.

The reason? As the economy reopened this year, the need for fuel increased, but oil production hasn’t caught up with that demand. The good news is prices are starting to trend downward.

“I would expect the downward trend that’s just starting to gain momentum will last into early potentially in mid-December, It could run longer than that, just depending on how supply and demand continue to fluctuate,” Patrick DeHaan, fuel analyst for GasBuddy, said.

Gas Buddy predicts the national average for gas will be $3.35 during Thanksgiving.

To help get those prices even lower, President Joe Biden hopes to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to officials.

Officials say Biden is expected Tuesday to announce his decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the release would keep a lid on gas prices, especially heading into the holidays.

Nearly two dozen Democrats in the House and Senate are urging the president to release oil from the reserve.

