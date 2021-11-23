NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Coldest temperatures of the season move in tonight

Gradually warmer conditions return by Thanksgiving.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold start to the day, breezy conditions are allowing for a chilly afternoon, despite all of the sunshine.

  • Waking up to the low-mid 20s Wednesday morning
  • Gradually warming into the Thanksgiving holiday
  • Few morning showers possible on Black Friday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’ll only top out near 50° this afternoon before the coldest temperatures of the season so far arrive overnight! Be ready to walk out to the low-mid 20s Wednesday morning, and even the teens up in the mountains. These cold temperatures will be short-lived, however, as high pressure will gradually warm us up into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cold temperatures will be short-lived as high pressure will gradually warm us up into the...
Cold temperatures will be short-lived as high pressure will gradually warm us up into the Thanksgiving holiday.(Source: WBTV)

Highs will top out in the mid-50s tomorrow and the low 60s by Thursday. We’ll be dry in this period, with any rain chances remaining to our west for holiday travel plans. By the end of the week, however, a cold front will swing through and bring the isolated chance for a shower to the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Fortunately, most of us will stay dry for any travel or shopping plans you may have.

Another cool down will then ensue into the weekend and temperatures will start off near/below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunshine and mostly dry conditions will then persist through the rest of the weekend!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Emily Jean Durden
Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

Latest News

Tuesday's high will struggle to get above 50 in most areas.
First Alert: Coldest night of the season in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Chilly start to Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Coldest night of the season in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Coldest temperatures of the season move in tonight
First Alert Weather: Coldest temperatures of the season move in tonight
Two COLD wake-ups before a mild Thanksgiving
Two COLD wake-ups before a mild Thanksgiving