First Alert: Coldest temperatures of the season move in tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold start to the day, breezy conditions are allowing for a chilly afternoon, despite all of the sunshine.

Waking up to the low-mid 20s Wednesday morning

Gradually warming into the Thanksgiving holiday

Few morning showers possible on Black Friday

We’ll only top out near 50° this afternoon before the coldest temperatures of the season so far arrive overnight! Be ready to walk out to the low-mid 20s Wednesday morning, and even the teens up in the mountains. These cold temperatures will be short-lived, however, as high pressure will gradually warm us up into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cold temperatures will be short-lived as high pressure will gradually warm us up into the Thanksgiving holiday. (Source: WBTV)

Highs will top out in the mid-50s tomorrow and the low 60s by Thursday. We’ll be dry in this period, with any rain chances remaining to our west for holiday travel plans. By the end of the week, however, a cold front will swing through and bring the isolated chance for a shower to the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Fortunately, most of us will stay dry for any travel or shopping plans you may have.

Another cool down will then ensue into the weekend and temperatures will start off near/below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunshine and mostly dry conditions will then persist through the rest of the weekend!

