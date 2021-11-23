First Alert: Coldest night of the season in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but not much warm air. Afternoon readings will struggle to get much above 50°.

On top of that, there’ll be a cold northerly breeze blowing much of the time, only adding to the chill.

The breeze will quickly knock off this evening and with clear skies forecast, overnight lows will dip into the frigid 20s in most neighborhoods, the coldest readings since last spring.

Tonight's low temperatures will be the coldest readings since last spring. (Source: WBTV)

Temps in the teens are likely in the protected valleys in the mountains. Following the hard freeze in the morning, Wednesday will offer more sunshine with temperatures rebounding to the middle 50s.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks partly sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks partly sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. (Source: WBTV)

A few spotty showers are possible (maybe even a little snow in the mountains, where it will be colder) late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rain chance stands at just 20% at this point, and while we’ll start Friday near 40°, high temperatures will head back in the middle 50s with sunshine returning for Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

