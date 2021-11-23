Family, friends remember teen killed in 2020 homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends remembered a Charlotte teen Monday evening who was murdered one year ago.

Joshua Clawson, 16, died Nov. 22, 2020 after he was shot and killed at a home on Reid Avenue near Farmer Street.

Clawson’s mom , Alisha, says the past 12 months have been difficult.

“We try to get through this without Joshua, but it’s been hard,” she said. “We just try to keep our head up and take it day by day.”

At Monday’s memorial balloon release by MOM-O, Joshua’s friends shared memories and listened to advice from adults.

“It’s not somewhere you want to be knowing that he is gone and not coming back,” said his 15-year-old friend.

Two teens -- 15 and 16 years old -- were charged in his murder.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.