Deputies search for missing Lancaster County 13-year-old last seen Friday, possibly headed to northeastern U.S.

Deputies search for missing Lancaster County 13-year-old last seen Friday, possibly headed to northeastern U.S.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old girl has been missing from her Lancaster County home since Friday night, according to deputies.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt. She was with her family at her home on Dana Court in Indian Land Friday night, but was missing from her room at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to deputies.

Family members and friends have communicated with Iris since she went missing but were unable to determine her location.

Deputies say it is believed Iris was picked up by a person she calls Oscar and describes as her boyfriend and they might be headed to the northeastern United States.

Iris is described as a Hispanic female who stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing shorts and a baggy shirt but likely took other clothes with her. Iris has long brown hair but might have cut and died her hair.

Anyone who has seen Iris, knows where she is, or has any information that will assist in locating her is encouraged to immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or the police in your local jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

