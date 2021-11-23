NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Congressional efforts to reduce the count during National Homelessness Awareness Month

This Homelessness Awareness Month, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are continuing to work to lower the count.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An estimated 580,000 people are experiencing homelessness in America, but the most recent count from the U.S Census Bureau does not reflect fallout from the pandemic. This Homelessness Awareness Month, lawmakers say they are working to lower the numbers.

Experts say the growing crisis is compounded by poverty, mental illness, and drug addiction.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) says many of those factors affect the homeless veteran population, and help isn’t always immediately available.

“One of the issues that we face is most of the veterans that are homeless are outside of the VA system,” said Boozman. “We’re trying to make it such where we partner with local entities that do a good job taking care of the homeless and provide them stipends.”

U.S Department of Veterans Affairs data from 2019 shows nearly 40,000 veterans are “unsheltered” on any given night, but veterans aren’t the only group suffering from homelessness.

“The housing crisis and the lack of affordable housing drive people that go to work every day to still live in their cars,” said Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.)

Rep. Carter said legislation included in the Build Back Better Act, which now sits in the U.S Senate, will help the general homeless population. If passed as currently written, the legislation would allocate $150 billion in affordable housing assistance.

But the issue of homelessness is complex, and, according to Barbara Duffield with SchoolHouse Connection, is not easily solved on paper.

“You break the cycle, and you break the cycle early,” said Duffield.

Duffield is the Executive Director of SchoolHouse Connection. She’s an advocate working to overcome homelessness through education. She said, according to studies, around 20% of the urban homeless population faced homelessness first as a child.

“The more that we can ensure that there are targeted resources for children and youth; housing resources that schools have access to, then we can support, holistically, both on the education side and on the housing side,” said Duffield.

Duffield commends a recent action by the U.S Senate designating November as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Emily Jean Durden
Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

Latest News

The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Mary Rominger)
Lawmakers to reintroduce bill banning transwomen from playing women’s HS sports
Dowless, the political operative at the center of the 9th Congressional District scandal in...
McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC-9 scandal, granted extension to report to prison due to health issues
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law
Teacher Education
‘An amazing investment:’ Gaston County Schools teacher is hopeful for proposed state budget including teacher bonuses, pay raises