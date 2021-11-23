COLD night! Milder by Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will bring some of the coldest air of the season! Get ready for the mid 20s!

Get ready to bundle up at the bus stop!

Mid 20s tonight

Not exactly warm Wednesday

60s for Thanksgiving

Leigh Brock WBTV forecast (WBTV)

The weather continues to be unable to figure out what season to settle on. Tonight will feel very much like winter as we all plunge well below the freezing mark. Wednesday will still be on the cool side. Highs only make it to the mid-50s.

If you’re hitting the roads for a Thanksgiving trip, rain won’t stand in your way. It will just be chilly.

It will still be chilly for the Novant Thanksgiving Parade on Wednesday evening. Temperatures will likely fall through the 40s during the evening. Thankfully the wind won’t be too strong.

That means it won’t feel colder than it actually is and it’s also good news for the balloons in the parade.

Thanksgiving will be pretty mild. Our chilly snap will come to an end as highs reach the low 60s in the afternoon.

Skies will be sunny if you plan to venture outside in the afternoon.

Black Friday will be cool again. There’s about a 10% chance for a sprinkle or shower first thing in the morning.

However, more cloud cover will keep it from being extra cold if you’re heading out for early morning sales. The rest of the day will be cool and dry with highs in the mid-50s.

Going out to fetch a Christmas tree this weekend? You’re in luck! Skies will be sunny and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

If you have travel plans, you still won’t have to deal with rain.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

