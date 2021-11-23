NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte to play 1st MLS game on Feb 26 against DC United

CHARLOTTE FC WEB
CHARLOTTE FC WEB
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will plays its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and will host the LA Galaxy in the home opener on March 5.

Nashville’s new 30,000-seat stadium will open May 1 with a game against Philadelphia.

Other matches on Feb. 26 include Vancouver at Columbus, Colorado at Los Angeles FC, Toronto at Dallas, Cincinnati at Austin, the New York Red Bulls at San Jose, Chicago at Miami, New England at Portland and Minnesota at Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. find missing Clover woman safe

Latest News

Rozier’s late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, Bulldogs lose game
Livingstone College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. to begin a full...
Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Willie Lanier to take part in groundbreaking at Livingstone College
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Mary Rominger)
Lawmakers to reintroduce bill banning transwomen from playing women’s HS sports