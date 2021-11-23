Charlotte Douglas International Airport prepares for ramp up of holiday travelers during vaccination mandate deadline for TSA employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re flying anywhere the next couple of days, then you should expect Charlotte Douglas International Airport to be packed.

Airport officials say Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest travel days ahead of Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the vaccine mandate for TSA employees also went into place Monday.

TSA administrator David Pekoske said last week he expects staffing to be sufficient for Thanksgiving which is usually the busiest travel time of the year.

There are religious and medical exemptions to the mandate, but the impact locally remains to be seen.

According to AAA, of the more than 53 million expected to travel this Thanksgiving, more than four million are expected to fly.

Charlotte airport officials say Tuesday will be the busiest day at the airport this week with 31,000 people expected to start their trip in the Queen City.

To ensure that you don’t miss your flight, airport officials say get to the airport at least two hours before your departure time.

You can also keep track of security wait times on the airport’s website or mobile app.

Booking your parking ahead of time could help your day go smoothly.

Remember, face masks are still required inside the airport and on your plane.

“I’m coming back from Cancun, a wedding destination...wonderful. I was surprised there is no one here. Travel was wonderful, this airport,” traveler Mayra Binette told WBTV on Monday.

“Yes, I’m trying to leave before it gets too busy. That’s why I picked Monday,” traveler Lolah James said. “I’m not trying to be here for Thanksgiving in the airport.”

As for after Thanksgiving, Charlotte airport officials say the busiest travel days are expected to be Saturday through Monday.

