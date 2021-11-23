Charlotte community organizations unite to provide food for 5,000 families ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community organizations are coming together ahead of the holidays to make sure people dealing with food insecurity have a proper meal for Thanksgiving.

There was a great deal of gratitude at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center in Charlotte Tuesday where thousands of food boxes were given out to families in need.

Organizers tell WBTV the event was also in honor of the late Dr. Brown who passed away last week.

“We’re just excited to do things in excellence, she was a great lady, she gave to a lot of folks, a lot of folks remembered everything that she did, this is absolutely in her honor,” said Charles Robinson, Executive Director and Founder of One Time, Inc.

The event did exactly what Dr. Brown did so often in the Charlotte community, and that was helping people.

The group gave out boxes of large turkeys, fresh veggies and sides were given to people to enjoy during the season of giving.

The goal was to feed 5,000 people for the holiday and help address the issue of food insecurity in Charlotte.

“You know we have food deserts in Charlotte, COVID-19 didn’t make the food desert, COVID-19 just exposed it, this has always gone on in our city and we just want to be in a position to love on our city from this location,” said Robinson.

Karen Vogeli picked up food for people in need and said, “this is going to make Thanksgiving because the people that I am helping, these blind people that I am helping, they don’t have enough food to last them for the holidays.”

Along with giving food to the community, organizers held free covid testing and a vaccine clinic so people will know their status before gathering for the holiday.

Volunteers from the community, along with first responders also took part in this community event to give back.

Organizers say this is just the first of many to come in the years ahead.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.