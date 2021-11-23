Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC bring back Tree Lighting Festival in front of Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A giant, 50-foot-tall Norway Spruce Christmas tree will be shining in uptown Charlotte.

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are hosting their annual tree lighting event in front of Bank of America Stadium.

Last year, the tree lighting ceremony was shown virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, spectators are invited to the Carolina Panthers & Charlotte FC Tree Lighting Festival presented by Atrium Health with a free ticket.

The festival, which takes place at the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street, begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

The festival features appearances by Sir Purr, the TopCats Cheerleaders, the PurrCussion Drumline and the Black & Blue Crew, as well as Charlotte FC players and Carolina Panthers Legends in a procession that will precede the lighting of the tree at 7 p.m.

Other family-friendly activities include a photo booth, caricature artists, balloon artists, face painting, a chance to meet Santa Claus and a family-friendly movie shown on a big screen.

Free bottled water and hot cocoa will be available, along with food and drinks for purchase from various local food trucks.

“During the holiday season, the family tree is a gathering place where memories are made,” said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “This beautiful tree in the heart of our Uptown area allows us to do the same, as one community-wide family, joining the spirit of the season with deep team spirit for two of our favorite local sports teams. We hope the lighting ceremony and the activities surrounding it provide families the perfect occasion to gather together and make new and lasting memories.”

A 50-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree was harvested from Watauga County, N.C.

Crews have strung lights and decorated the tree to have it ready in time for the festival.

“We’re excited to bring the tree lighting back to the community as the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC celebrate the holiday season together,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “The new street festival format offers flexibility and a greater variety of activities for adults, children and families to enjoy. We can’t wait to bring everyone together and help them get into the holiday spirit.”

