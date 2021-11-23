Cabarrus Teacher of the Year makes it to regional competition

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Teacher of the Year in Cabarrus County Schools has now moved on to regional competition within North Carolina.

Ashtyn Berry has been selected as the 2022 Southwest Region Teacher of the Year. Ashtyn received the news in her classroom ‪Tuesday morning‬ from Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina 2021 Teacher of the Year Eugenia Floyd.

Berry teaches at W.R. Odell Elementary School. She will now participate in the state selection process with other regional winners.

The North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be named in the spring.

