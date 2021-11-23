Burke County man charged stealing fuel truck, leading officers on chase

NC DHHS Flu
Burke County man charged with larceny of fuel truck, leading officers on chase
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man was charged with stealing a fuel truck from an airport in Morganton.

Deputies responded on Nov. 18 to the Foothills Airport of Morganton for larceny of a fuel truck.

The next day, the man identified as Sheldon Scott Wagner was located in Caldwell County and then led officers in a chase that ended on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County.

Wagner was arrested in Watauga County and charged with felony flee to elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. He is facing felony flee to elude arrest charges in Caldwell County and larceny of the fuel truck in Burke County.

Wagner was taken to the Watauga County Jail under $60,000 bond.

