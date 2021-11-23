NC DHHS Flu
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family attorney says

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The results of an autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, the Laundrie family attorney said Tuesday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement to multiple news outlets that a forensic anthropologist had determined Laundrie died of a self-inflicted injury. He said Laundrie’s parents are still mourning his loss “and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. She was reported missing by her family when Laundrie returned to the Florida home they shared without her in September after a cross-country trip, and her body was later discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

