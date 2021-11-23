Bishop Tim Smith to speak at Rowan Chamber Power In Partnership breakfast

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bishop Tim Smith of the North Carolina Lutheran Synod, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., December 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). PIP Sponsors are Rowan Helping Ministries, Rowan Meals on Wheels and Family Crisis Council of Rowan.

Smith is a graduate of Salisbury High School and a Morehead Scholar at UNC Chapel Hill.  His dad was the Superintendent of the Salisbury City Schools, and his mom was a teacher.  He played JV basketball under Coach Roy Williams and was musical director of the Clef Hangers at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating in 1982. He then attended Gettysburg Seminary, including a semester in Washington, DC at Catholic University and an internship at The American Church in Berlin, and graduated in 1986.

Smith received a Divinity in Ministry degree from Drew University in 1992 and served three parishes—St. Paul-Startown (Newton, NC), Grace (Boone, NC), and Redeemer (Atlanta, GA)—before becoming bishop. He is married to Wendy Weisner Smith, and they have three grown children and four young grandchildren.

Other PIP speakers/programs include:

  • Jan. 16 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC
  • Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas
  • March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank
  • April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 14 by noon. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

