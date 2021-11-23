NC DHHS Flu
80-year-old man falls through floor when dump truck crashes into home

By Joe Holden
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (KYW) – An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck came barreling into the side of his home.

Family members say Richard Beck was sitting in his living room, where he sat every morning.

When the truck slammed into the house, the floor collapsed under him, and Beck fell to the basement.

Detectives say the dump truck first hit the back of a car about 150 yards away from the home.

The driver, 69-year-old Rogelio Serrano, took out signs and drove through an adjacent field before hitting Beck’s house.

Police have not concluded what actually happened to force the truck off the road as it continued to drive through the field.

Investigators say it’s difficult to tell if speed was a factor because the truck was off-road for more than 100 yards.

Both Beck and Serrano only suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. Damage to Beck’s home is too severe for him to return. Inspectors have deemed it uninhabitable.

