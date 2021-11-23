‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ celebrates 30 years still making a difference

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - ‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ is still making an impact.

The organization has been in Charlotte for 30 years and changing the lives of nearly 1,000 Black boys.

The mentorship program is for boys who need guidance and support.

Leaders of ‘100 Black Men Charlotte’ say education is a theme.

Nearly all participants have graduated from high school and have done well in school.

“That is credited to our tutoring program,” ‘100 Black Men Charlotte’ VP of Public Relations & Communications Johnathan Hill said. “We make sure we identify needs early and provide free tutoring for them.”

Hill says what allows the program to be successful is the boys having involved parents.

The parents are needed to get the boys to the sessions regularly. The boys meet every other Saturday morning at UNC-Charlotte for mentorship.

Cayden Byers joined the program when he was in the third grade. At first, he wasn’t a fan.

“I was told take me in the morning on Saturday,” 100 Black Men Charlotte Cayden Byers said. “And talk to me until one in the afternoon - in third grade - that’s something I wasn’t excited for.”

His mother signed him up for the program and eight years later he is glad he joined and stayed with it.

Byers is in the 11th grade at Charlotte Mecklenburg School District’s Charlotte Early Engineering College.

“They have helped me prepare for stuff outside of life,” Byers said. “Not just academically but how to deal with people. How to actually interact with people appropriately and how not to be shy with talking with someone.”

Food Lion has recognized the work ‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ does and has contributed to the program for the past 23 years. This year is doubled its contribution to $20,000.

“The stakes are high...,” Food Lion Dir. of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion LaTonya King said. “We recognize that it is important for us to do our part to support an organization that is specifically focused on inspiring - that young men grow up to be fine citizens and to be able to give back when they are older.”

Food Lion says it is committed to the work and says it will continue to support ‘100 Black Men Charlotte.’

“Supporting black boys is critical,” she said. “Because we hope to shape and change the narrative about black men are viewed in our community.”

Hill says Food Lion’s financial support helps with scholarships and other academic programs that can engage the boys.

“To continue robotics,” Hill said. “Our drone programming - all the things we need to do to make sure they have exposure.”

The exposure is working. Byers has found his career by participating in the mentorship program. He wants to be an architect. The organization paired Byers with a Black man who is an architect.

“I see it’s been done by someone who looks like me,” Byers said. “So I can do this too.”

The nationwide organization 100 Black Men of America is the largest network of African American male mentors in the nation. 100 Black Men of Charlotte is on a mission to impact more Black boys and their families.

That’s why it sets up virtual career fairs and virtual town halls for parents and children covering topics ranging from voting to civil rights issues.

