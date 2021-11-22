NC DHHS Flu
Woman, son reported missing from Lincoln County found safe, authorities say

A neighbor filed a report and told officers the last time the mother and son had been seen was on Nov. 16.
A mother and son reported missing out of Lincoln County have been found, authorities say.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing woman and her son who were reported missing out of Lincoln County have been found, authorities said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Katherine Pell and her son were found at a home on Drum Street in Lincolnton on Sunday, Nov. 21, and are safe.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services was notified and a relative reportedly said she has been texting the missing mother and was told to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives noted that the father of the boy said he was not concerned about them being in danger and this had happened before.

