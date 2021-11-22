Woman charged after ringing up online purchases on someone else’s debit card

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman faces more than a dozen criminal charges after investigators say she used someone else’s debit card to pay for several online purchases.

Barbara Lynn Moose, 42, was charged Friday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. She’s accused of making purchases worth more than $1,000 using a victim’s stolen debit card information. Those purchases included an Amazon order and cosmetics.

Moose was charged with charged with 14 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and identity theft. She was also charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a past charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a bond of $11,300 and is due in court on Monday.

