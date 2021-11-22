NC DHHS Flu
Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, survey finds

By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table will be higher than last year, according to two studies.

“That 14% increase is the largest increase we’ve ever seen in the market basket,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at American Farm Bureau Federation.

An informal survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for a family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That is $6.41 more than last year.

Economists blame the increase on inflation, supply chain issues and a surge of demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of us were staying at home and using cooking as a form of entertainment,” Nigh said.

Turkey prices saw the biggest increase and are up 24% since last year.

Other staples are seeing an increase, too.

Pie crusts are up 20% and dinner rolls are up 15%.

A similar survey from the Department of Agriculture also estimates Americans will spend more this Thanksgiving, but only 5% more.

When it comes to availability, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says you will still find what you need on shelves.

“There may be situations throughout the country where a particular grocery store may not have as many turkeys as necessary. At the end of the day, there’s going to be plenty of food,” he said.

This is the 36th year the informal survey has been conducted.

The American Farm Bureau Federation used pricing data for the same menu items from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

