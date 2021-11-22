NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

State troopers on guard during holiday travel season

North Carolina State Trooper
North Carolina State Trooper(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers are planning to step up patrols as more drivers travel during the holiday season.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers will be targeting dangerous driving behaviors including speeding and distracted and impaired driving.

The efforts are all part of the Thanksgiving “Click it or Ticket” campaign which kicked off Monday and runs through next Sunday.

Troopers are planning to maintain a visible presence on busy highways and encourage drivers to avoid using cell phones as well as make sure all passengers are properly using seatbelts and car seats.

Troopers advise watching your speed and checking traffic conditions before getting on the road.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. find missing Clover woman safe

Latest News

Sexual assault reported at Winthrop University dorm in Rock Hill, campus police say
Sexual assault reported at Winthrop University dorm in Rock Hill, campus police say
10-year-old Mooresville girl makes Thanksgiving meal possible for hundreds
10-year-old Mooresville girl makes Thanksgiving meal possible for hundreds
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are spending an early Thanksgiving with service...
President Biden visits Fort Bragg ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ celebrates 30 years still making a difference
‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ celebrates 30 years still making a difference
N.C. State Crime Lab, Attorney General defend debunked forensic science that sent innocent men...
N.C. State Crime Lab, Attorney General defend debunked forensic science that sent innocent men to prison