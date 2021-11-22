Scattered rain early Monday, with colder air moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will develop overnight into Monday morning as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Chilly air arrives for Tuesday, with seasonable weather for Thanksgiving.

Scattered rain Monday morning; more sunshine and breezy afternoon.

Frigid mornings for midweek: 20s around Charlotte; teens in the mountains.

Mostly sunny for midweek, with lower 60s for Thanksgiving.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight early Monday, bringing scattered rain showers and another round of chilly air. Monday will start off with scattered rain early, with more sunshine for the afternoon and gusty winds. High temperatures will be back in the upper 50s for Monday around Charlotte, with lower 40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Weather (WBTV)

Tuesday will be chilly for everyone, with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte, and teens in the NC mountains. Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the mid-50s around Charlotte, and mid-40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

A few isolated rain showers are possible Friday, with high temperatures back in the 50s around Charlotte, and 30s in the mountains.

The weekend looks partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the 50s around Charlotte, and 40s in the mountains.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Week ahead!

