Road closures coming ahead of Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Road closures will happen in uptown Charlotte this week ahead of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.

Starting Monday night, Tryon Street between Stonewall Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, along with Levine Avenue, will close for parade preparations.

On Tuesday night, Tryon will close between 9th and 11th streets, as well as the cross streets between College and Church from 9th to 11th streets.

Then, on Thanksgiving Eve, Tryon will close between 9th and Morehead streets, as well as the cross streets.

The parade rolls through uptown Charlotte Wednesday evening.

This year’s parade features a dozen floats, 10 high school marching bands, four community marching bands, 28 specialty units, seven special performers and eight giant balloons. It is free to attend.

The 75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade airs right here on WBTV live on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It will air again on Thanksgiving day and Christmas day.

