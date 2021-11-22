Report: Rock Hill homeowner heard gunshots, didn’t realize home had been struck

This article has 204 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police are investigating why a home was fired upon early Monday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home off Robbie Lane shortly after 1:30 a.m. after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

A police report states officers found 11 spent shell casings in the roadway in front of the home. They also said they saw a bullet hole in the front windshield of a 1997 Ford Mustang that was parked in the driveway.

Police spoke to the homeowner, who said she heard the gunshots but didn’t know that her property had been struck, the report stated.

One of the officers inspected the front of the home and found eight bullet holes, according to the RHPD.

Police said a bullet was on the ground in front of the home and another was embedded in the front exterior wall.

“Officers noted that a tree in front of the residence had also been struck by gunfire,” the police report states.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and it is not known why the home was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7293.

